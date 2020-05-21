Enough water in all reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai until August 10

Mumbai: There is welcome positive news in the midst of the pandemic and Lockdown 4.0. - there is enough water in all the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai for the next 80 days, until August 10. So there is one less thing to worry about.
According to a report of hydraulic department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dated May 20, the total water stock in all lakes is 3,03,620 lakh million litres. The seven lakes and reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna, through which the BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily, against the city’s daily demand of 4,200 million litres.
In the corresponding period last year, the water stock in reservoirs was 1,81,811 lakh million litres and in 2018, it was 3,43,166 lakh million litres.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown has been enforced, with several workplaces being shut, including production units. So usage is down by 15 per cent and this is being supplied to homes, which is where everyone is, according to an official.
Throughout the lockdown, the hydraulic department has managed to stay afloat and ensure smooth flow of supply. This is because its employees have been working round the clock, reporting for work every single day, with almost 8,000 of them in charge of keeping Mumbai supplied. A commendable feat, considering that the only available form of public transport is a limited number of BEST buses.
According to an official, "Employees are following proper social distancing and adopting all safety measures on duty. There are some officials who have been living at the office in key supply centres so that citizens will not have to face a shortage of water."
It is an annual BMC ritual to review the water stock in all seven reservoirs as on October 1, after the conclusion of the monsoon that year. On this date, the reservoirs must have a combined 14.5 lakh million litres of water, which will ensure there are no water cuts until the next monsoon.
