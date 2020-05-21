Enough water in all reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai until August 10

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown has been enforced, with several workplaces being shut, including production units. So usage is down by 15 per cent and this is being supplied to homes, which is where everyone is, according to an official.

Throughout the lockdown, the hydraulic department has managed to stay afloat and ensure smooth flow of supply. This is because its employees have been working round the clock, reporting for work every single day, with almost 8,000 of them in charge of keeping Mumbai supplied. A commendable feat, considering that the only available form of public transport is a limited number of BEST buses.

According to an official, "Employees are following proper social distancing and adopting all safety measures on duty. There are some officials who have been living at the office in key supply centres so that citizens will not have to face a shortage of water."

It is an annual BMC ritual to review the water stock in all seven reservoirs as on October 1, after the conclusion of the monsoon that year. On this date, the reservoirs must have a combined 14.5 lakh million litres of water, which will ensure there are no water cuts until the next monsoon.