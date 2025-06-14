Empowering Women: A Transformative Event On Re-entering The Workforce |

Mumbai: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing the challenges faced by women re-entering the workforce after a career break, the event titled "Tips from Successful Women Entrepreneurs" was held on [insert date]. The event, organized by Dr. Rajendra Gawai, Founder of Alfa Communications and General Secretary of the RPI party, alongside Dr. Vivek G. Mendonsa , Trustee of the Mendonsa Foundation and Group Director of Marketing at Lawrence & Mayo, saw an overwhelming response from the community.

The event featured esteemed Chief Guest DCP-Zone 2, Dr. Mohit Garg, IPS, who passionately addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of women feeling safe in Mumbai. Dr. Garg made a significant mention of the Nirbhaya squads stationed at every police station and their proactive presence near schools, colleges, and workplaces to ensure women's safety. Furthermore, he highlighted the pressing issue of cybersecurity, urging attendees to call 1930 within the golden hour to prevent potential fraud and money transfers to unknown entities.

Following the Chief Guest's inspiring speech, participants were engaged in a lively and insightful panel discussion that lasted for over an hour. The topic, "Re-Entering the Workforce: Challenges and Solutions After a Career Break," featured a diverse lineup of esteemed panelists, each bringing a unique perspective to the conversation:

- Diva Dipti: Social Activist, Creator of United Community, PR & Influencer

- Rachna Narwekar: Founder of Rachna's Fun Club and Rachna's Fun Club Foundation, Early Years Specialist, Remedial Therapist, Curriculum and Pedagogy Expert

- Tasneem Merchant: Fashion Educator, Social Entrepreneur, Designer, Textile Researcher

- Sanjukta Arun: Contemporary and Global Artist, Founder Director of La Aartemesia Pvt. Ltd.

- Deiya Sindhi: Event Curator, Host, and Content Creator

The session was expertly moderated by Dr. Suhani Mendonsa, Founder of Yellow Spider Events and Director of the Mendonsa Foundation, who ensured that the discussions were engaging and impactful. The candid sharing of experiences led to tear-jerking moments, laughter, and a profound sense of connection among the audience.

In addition to the insightful dialogues, twelve NGOs showcased their handcrafted products, including bamboo items, masalas, soaps, and sustainable fabrics, encouraging attendees to support local artisans and entrepreneurs.There were 12 NGO stalls given Free of Cost on first come ,first basis .

Aditya Revankar from Goa was presented a shawl and certificate for his 5 documentary films he made .

Dr. Rajendra Gawai, the visionary behind this initiative, stated, "Alfa Communications is committed to empowering women and facilitating platforms where we can address their challenges while providing actionable solutions. This successful event is a testament to the support among women and the community at large."

The main sponsors of the event included Sugee and Allstar Events, with Lawrence & Mayo, acting as a co-sponsor. Media partnerships were proudly held with Free Press Journal and Nav Shakti

As the event concluded, it was clear that the need for such gatherings is more important than ever. Dr. Gawai expressed intentions to organize more events in the future, ensuring that women receive the support and empowerment they need for their journeys back into the workforce.

In future depending on goodwill of more sponsors we will hold similar and better events.