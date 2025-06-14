 Mumbai Crime News: Police Seized Mephedrone Drugs Worth ₹256 Crore In Solapur; CBI Arrests Suspect In UAE
Mumbai Crime News: Police Seized Mephedrone Drugs Worth ₹256 Crore In Solapur; CBI Arrests Suspect In UAE

Mumbai Police seized Mephedrone worth Rs 256 crore from a Solapur factory. CBI extradited wanted suspect Taher Salim Dola from the UAE after a Red Corner Notice, coordinating with Abu Dhabi's National Central Bureau for his apprehension.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Police Seized Mephedrone Drugs Worth ₹256 Crore In Solapur; CBI Arrests Suspect In UAE | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police conducted an operation in which Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 256 crore was confiscated from a factory in Solapur. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully brought back Taher Salim Dola, a wanted suspect in the case, from the UAE after a Red Corner Notice was issued for him. After a synchronised effort with the National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi, Dola was apprehended in Abu Dhabi and taken to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Crime Branch initiated investigations after a woman was arrested with 641 grams of MD in Kurla on February 15, 2024, resulting in additional raids and the confiscation of three kg of MD in Mira Road. A raid at a factory in Kavathemahankal taluka led to the seizure of 126 kg of MD. Eleven people have been detained, linked to these operations, with three arrests occurring in Gujarat. Dola was allegedly managing the Solapur factory from overseas, leading Mumbai Police to seek help from Interpol.

On November 25, 2024, a Red Corner Notice was released, resulting in Dola's capture in the UAE on January 27. After official extradition requests, Dola was returned to India by plane. This operation represents a notable success for India's anti-narcotics initiatives, as Dola's output reaches 200 kg of MD every ten days for a duration of two years. Furthermore, cash totaling Rs 4 crores was confiscated during the operation targeting the alleged criminals, whose father, Salim Dola, was implicated in drug trafficking as well.

Similar Incident

MIDC Police have dismantled a mephedrone production and supply racket, arresting three individuals and seizing goods worth ₹36.57 lakh, including 566 grams of mephedrone. The operation occurred on June 7 at around 11:45 PM when a red Skoda car, driven by Farhan Gulzar Khan, 36, was intercepted. During the search, 71 grams of mephedrone and ₹2.80 lakh in cash were recovered from him.

Farhan, a Jogeshwari East resident, has 13 prior criminal cases. Further investigation led to the arrest of Pratik Jadhav, 24, from Palghar, who supplied mephedrone to Farhan; police recovered 215 grams of mephedrone and a Maruti Swift Dzire valued at ₹4.60 lakh in his possession. Vijay Khatke, 43, an M.Sc. in Chemistry from Boisar, was also implicated.

A raid at his lab, ‘Prochem Pharmaceutical Lab,’ resulted in the seizure of 280 grams of ready-to-use mephedrone and production materials worth ₹11.20 lakh. The three suspects were remanded to police custody for seven days at the Andheri court. This operation was led by Senior Inspector Rajiv Chavan and Investigating Officer Mahesh Gurav, under Deputy Commissioner Datta Nalawade, with ongoing efforts to apprehend other individuals linked to the racket.

