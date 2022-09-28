Elgar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Hany Babu move discharge applications

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave | File

Mumbai: Activists Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj and Delhi University professor Hany Babu, all accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Tuesday moved discharge applications before the special NIA court.

The trio filed separate applications before special judge Rajesh J Katariya through their advocate, Yug Chaudhry, who claimed the case against his clients was "completely bogus, made up of a stack of inadmissible evidence, consisting of innuendos, rumours and shadows".

There was no evidence worth the name, he maintained. It is indeed sad that such eminent people have to stay in jail for so long only because of the draconian nature of the the antiterror law, the lawyer added.