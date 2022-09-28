e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiElgar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Hany Babu move discharge applications

Elgar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Hany Babu move discharge applications

The trio filed separate applications before special judge Rajesh J Katariya through their advocate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave | File

Mumbai: Activists Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj and Delhi University professor Hany Babu, all accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Tuesday moved discharge applications before the special NIA court.

The trio filed separate applications before special judge Rajesh J Katariya through their advocate, Yug Chaudhry, who claimed the case against his clients was "completely bogus, made up of a stack of inadmissible evidence, consisting of innuendos, rumours and shadows".

There was no evidence worth the name, he maintained. It is indeed sad that such eminent people have to stay in jail for so long only because of the draconian nature of the the antiterror law, the lawyer added.

Read Also
Elgar Parishad case: Hany Babu part of larger conspiracy to seize power from state, says Bombay HC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CBI arrests senior railway official in bribery case

Mumbai: CBI arrests senior railway official in bribery case

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city, suburbs over next 48 hours

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city, suburbs over next 48 hours

Bombay High Court CJ Dipankar Datta’s name recommended as SC judge

Bombay High Court CJ Dipankar Datta’s name recommended as SC judge

Thane: MACT awards Rs 4.5 lakhs to a boy injured in an accident in 2018

Thane: MACT awards Rs 4.5 lakhs to a boy injured in an accident in 2018

Bombay HC says Jiah Khan's mother trying to delay trial by insisting it was homicide; CBI's suicide...

Bombay HC says Jiah Khan's mother trying to delay trial by insisting it was homicide; CBI's suicide...