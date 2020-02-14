Elgar Parishad case: Bombay High Court rejects anticipatory bail of Gautam Navlakha & Anand Teltumbde

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged Maoist links case.

Justice P D Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by them.

The court, however, extended the interim protection from arrest granted to them for a period of four weeks so that they can approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by the Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.