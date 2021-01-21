Elevated Metro depot in Thane for 3 lines to cost Rs 596.60 crore

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the nodal agency for building 300 km of vast Metro network, has proposed a plan to build an elevated depot for three Metro lines : 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali), 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh), 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Nagar) and 11 (Wadala-General Post Office, CSMT) at one stop. This depot is proposed at Mogharpada, Thane.

A tender has been floated, inviting agencies for the construction of the depot infrastructure, comprising a stabling yard, operation control centre and administrative building, maintenance and workshop buildings, ASS, finishing , plumbing, earthwork for land development, compound wall, road, approach bridge/viaduct and underground utility duct works and drainage, amongst others. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 596.60 crore. Interested agencies will have to make an earnest money deposit of about Rs 5.96 lakh. The contract will be for 36 months from the date of awarding the work. Last date of tender closing is from February 16 6pm to February 17 11 am.

Reportedly, the MMRDA successfully completed the Charkop Metro depot work equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. It is receiving substation with switch gears of gas insulation, facilitating high reliability and emitting lower carbon footprint. The said depot will be used for Metro Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), which is set to be opened for trial runs from March and for public use from May onwards. The Free Press Journal reported about the first made in India Metro rake that will reach Mumbai on January 27.