Election Commission blocks space in nine BMC markets

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is struggling to accommodate authorised hawkers and vendors, the space in some of the BMC markets have been blocked as storage and election offices in different constituencies. The Election Commission has occupied 9 civic markets across the city since 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections.

The Collector’s office requisites spaces and manpower on behalf of the Election Commission of India ahead of polls. However, these spaces are not vacated for years even after elections are over.

The civic body has been struggling to get authorised hawkers accommodated due to no availability of space.

Hawker’s associations claim the Election Commission is not different from an encroacher. “The space they have occupied can be allotted to one of us who have a licence but have been displaced due to various development projects. However, we are suffering and the Election Commission is enjoying a space in the BMC market for free in a city like Mumbai.”

Under the BMC’s market department, there are a total of 92 municipal retail markets and 95 built-up markets with accommodation reservations. Besides these, there are 16 private markets altogether having close to 17,500 licensed pitches/spaces.

The Free Press Journal had reported on February 19 that BMC classrooms were occupied by the Election Commission or the State Election Commission as a storage ahead of elections for years. BMC had failed to get the premises back from them. BMC schools are facing issues of shortage of laboratories and halls for academic and non-academic activities. Over 35 classrooms and 15 halls in around 12 civic-run schools have been occupied by EC for years now.