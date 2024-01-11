 'Elected Leaders Jumping Parties Brazenly,' Says Congress Prithviraj Chavan, Demands Overhaul Of Anti-Defection Law
'Elected Leaders Jumping Parties Brazenly,' Says Congress Prithviraj Chavan, Demands Overhaul Of Anti-Defection Law

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the Anti-Defection Law was amended when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power, but its objective did not seem to be gaining any success.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Congress senior leader Prithviraj Chavan | File

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan underlined the need for an overhaul of the anti-defection law on Wednesday, claiming elected leaders are jumping parties "brazenly." 

About Anti-Defection Law

The Anti-Defection Law (Tenth Schedule) deals with situations of defection in Parliament or state legislatures by members of a political party, independent members, and nominated members and lays the grounds for disqualification of the member. 

"The assembly speaker's verdict on disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (belonging to the Eknath Shinde camp) would be crucial in Maharashtra politics," Chavan said as Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounced his order on disqualification petitions filed by rival sections of Shiv Sena. 

'Anti-Defection Law must change,' said Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the Anti-Defection Law was amended when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power, but its objective did not seem to be gaining any success. "Defections by elected members are going on brazenly. I believe this law should be changed completely," said Chavan, a former chief minister.

