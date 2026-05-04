Elderly Woman Murdered in Bandra; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Bandra East, and the Kherwadi police solved the case within 24 hours, arresting the accused from Thane. The victim, identified as Saubhagyamma Kathimyunar, a resident of Dharavi, was found unconscious on a footpath near an RNA building in Bandra East on April 27.

She was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission. Initially, the case was registered as an accidental death.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman had been strangled and assaulted with a blunt object, prompting police to register a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and tracked a suspect seen near the crime scene. The accused, identified as Bhanudas Vitthal Kamble (44), was later arrested from Thane. According to police, the incident occurred on the night of April 26.

The accused had come to Bandra for a function and was urinating on the roadside when the elderly woman objected and abused him. Enraged, he picked up a brick and hit her on the head. When she continued shouting, he strangled her, killing her on the spot.

The accused later fled the scene but was traced using CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs. He has confessed to the crime and is currently in police custody.