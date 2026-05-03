 Mumbai: Electric BEST Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire At Kurla Depot During Repair Work, No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Electric BEST Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire At Kurla Depot During Repair Work, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Electric BEST Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire At Kurla Depot During Repair Work, No Casualties Reported

An electric BEST double-decker vehicle caught blaze at Kurla depot in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon while undergoing repairs, officials said. Smoke was first noticed around 03.55 pm before the blaze spread. BEST personnel used fire extinguishers but failed to control it. Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the fire by 06.15 p.m. No. injuries were reported, spokesperson said.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: An electric BEST double decker bus caught fire in Kurla depot on Sunday afternoon. Officials said the bus was defunct and under repair, when the smoke started coming and soon the parked bus caught fire. The incident took place around 3.55 pm and the fire was doused at 6.15 pm. The afternoon BEST services starting were disrupted as the fire and police officials temporarily closed the depot as safety precautions.

A BEST spokesperson said that when the smoke started emitting, the staff on duty tried to extinguish the fire with help of around 10 fire extinguishers available at the depot. However, around 4.10 pm, the suddenly the entire bus was engulfed in the blaze, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was called in. The MFB came with five fire engines and the fire was doused after almost two hours of fire fighting operations.

Read Also
Daylight Deception In Kalyan East: Imposter ‘PSI’ Dupes Elderly Man Of Gold Worth ₹90,000
article-image

Also Watch:

No one was injured in the incident.

The bus number the malfunctioning bus number 10440 (RTO number MH-01-EE-9649) which caught fire on Sunday, was taken out of service from May 1 due to technical fault, and was brought to the Kurla depot for servicing/repairs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on