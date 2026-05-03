Daylight Deception In Kalyan East: Imposter ‘PSI’ Dupes Elderly Man Of Gold Worth ₹90,000

Nashik: Jeweller Accused Of Duping Woman Of ₹25 Lakh Gold, Case Registered | Representational Image

Kalyan: In a brazen case of impersonation and theft, a 72-year-old retired resident of Kalyan East was duped of gold ornaments worth approximately ₹90,000 by a conman posing as a police officer. The incident, reported at Kolsewadi Police Station, has once again raised concerns over rising street-level fraud targeting senior citizens.

According to police officials, the victim, Hiralal Wadguji Patil (72), a resident of Chinchpada in Kalyan East, was walking home on the afternoon of May 2. At around 2 pm, near 100 Feet Road, Mhatre Naka, an unidentified individual deliberately bumped into him and walked away.

Moments later, the same person returned and accused Patil of damaging his mobile phone. Escalating the situation, the accused falsely introduced himself as a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and pressured the elderly man under the pretext of resolving the issue.

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Gaining the victim’s trust, the fraudster persuaded him to sit in an autorickshaw, where he cleverly manipulated Patil into handing over his valuables a 10-gram gold chain and a 5-gram gold ring. The accused then fled the scene with the ornaments.

Kolsewadi Police have registered a case against an unknown individual and launched a search operation. Authorities have urged citizens, especially senior residents, to remain vigilant and avoid trusting individuals claiming to be officials without proper identification.

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