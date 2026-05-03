Kalyan-Dombivli's 'Safe & Sustainable City' Initiative Gains Traction As Balaji Garden Housing Complex Adopts The Scheme |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) ‘Safe and Sustainable City’ initiative is receiving growing support from citizens, with residential societies stepping forward to implement the vision. In a notable move, Balaji Garden housing complex in Dombivli has decided to actively adopt the scheme.

MLA More Urged Focus on Seven Key Areas via Video Conference

A discussion session in this regard was held at Ayre village in Dombivli East under the joint aegis of the Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation and KDMC. During the session, society office bearers expressed their commitment to implementing the initiative at the local level.

The programme was coordinated by Additional City Engineer (Electrical) Prashant Bhagwat. Kalyan Rural MLA Rajesh More, addressing residents via video conferencing, urged them to begin work on seven key focus areas and emphasized community participation in building a sustainable future.

Seven Focus Areas: Waste, Solar, Rainwater, Water Reuse, Tree Plantation, Electrical & Fire Safety

The initiative, launched under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, aims to make the city safer and environmentally sustainable. It focuses on seven major aspects—waste management, solar energy, rainwater harvesting, water reuse, tree plantation, electrical safety, and fire safety.

A large number of residents attended the session and interacted with experts. Vikram Vaidya spoke on waste management, Arun Sapkale explained rainwater harvesting, while Bhushan Mankame and Bhagwat Patil provided guidance on electrical safety.

Additionally, a specially designed electrical safety checklist for households was distributed among residents.

Among those present were Santosh Chavan, Amol Bhogale, Praveen Chaudhary, Vivek Khamkar, and other dignitaries, highlighting strong community participation in the initiative.

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