 Hit-And-Run In Powai On JVLR: Speeding Creta Hits Three Pedestrians; Kharghar Resident Driver Apprehended After Surrender
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Hit-And-Run In Powai On JVLR: Speeding Creta Hits Three Pedestrians; Kharghar Resident Driver Apprehended After Surrender

A hit-and-run on Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai left three pedestrians injured after a speeding car struck them and fled. Police said the accused later surrendered at Powai station after approaching traffic officials. No deaths have been reported.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
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A hit-and-run incident occurred in Powai on Sunday evening. The incident took place on JVLR near Mahatma Phule Nagar, where a car travelling at high speed hit three individuals before fleeing the scene. |

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident occurred in Powai on Sunday evening. The incident took place on JVLR near Mahatma Phule Nagar, where a car travelling at high speed hit three individuals before fleeing the scene. The accused driver has since been apprehended, and further legal action is in progress.

Driver Fled Without Assisting Injured; No Fatalities Reported

Police said the driver, a resident of Kharghar, was behind the wheel of a Creta car that struck three pedestrians and fled without assisting the injured. No fatalities have been reported so far.

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Videos of the injured persons have gone viral on social media, indicating that the pedestrians sustained serious injuries.

According to the police, a woman suddenly came in front of the car, following which the vehicle hit her. The driver, reportedly frightened, did not stop and drove away. He later approached the traffic police near Vikhroli Parksite and subsequently surrendered at the Powai police station.

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