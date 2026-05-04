₹10 Lakh Education Scam: Mumbai Police Arrest One As Kandivali Consultancy Dupes Family; Others On The Run | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: The Charkop police have arrested a woman wanted in a fraud case linked to a Kandivali-based overseas education consultancy accused of cheating students by promising admissions abroad.

The arrested accused, Shraddha Vitthal Gadekar, had been absconding for five months. The firm owners, Stella Rakesh Mehta and Rakesh Mehta, are co-accused and remain at large.

Police said similar cases have also been registered against the couple in Mumbai and Thane. According to the complaint filed by Kandivali resident Dr Nehal Joshi, he approached the consultancy, Career and Options, for his daughter’s admission to a Master of Trade and Logistics course at Wittenborg University in the Netherlands.

Police said the accused assured the family of admission and asked them to transfer fees to the firm’s account. Joshi later obtained an education loan and transferred over ₹10 lakh.

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However, the university informed the family that no payment had been received. The accused later shut their office and fled. Gadekar was produced before a Borivali court, while police are searching for the other accused.

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