Elderly man dies after being hit by speeding bike on Pune-Morgaon highway; watch video

An elderly man died after he was hit by a two-wheeler on the Pune-Morgaon highway in Baramati, reports from Punekar news stated.

The impact of the vehicle of the so severe that the man fell about 50-feet away.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a roadside dhaba.

After news of the incident spread, the Pune police registered a case against the driver of the vehicle and arrested him on Monday (May 16) morning.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:05 AM IST