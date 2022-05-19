Elderly man dies after being hit by speeding bike on Pune-Morgaon highway; watch video

An elderly man died after he was hit by a two-wheeler on the Pune-Morgaon highway in Baramati, reports from Punekar news stated.
The impact of the vehicle of the so severe that the man fell about 50-feet away.
The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a roadside dhaba.
After news of the incident spread, the Pune police registered a case against the driver of the vehicle and arrested him on Monday (May 16) morning.
Viewer discretion advised
थरकाप उडवणारा व्हिडिओ: रस्ता ओलांडणाऱ्या वृद्धाला दुचाकीस्वाराने हवेत उडवले, वृद्धाचा जागीच मृत्यू pic.twitter.com/w3dRHt4hVC— Prashant Patil (@Prashu0731) May 18, 2022
