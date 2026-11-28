Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. | File Photo

A meeting of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party was held in Mumbai on Saturday under the chairmanship of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to news agency ANI, during the meeting, the party unanimously passed a resolution extending full support to the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the Delimitation Amendment Bill and the Bill related to women's reservation.

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Shiv Sena backs women's reservation

Reaffirming its stand, the party asserted that Shiv Sena is the NDA's oldest and most trusted ally. It also stated that its MPs would vote in favour of the Constitutional Amendment Bills, describing women's reservation as a historic step towards ensuring greater participation of women in India's political and democratic institutions.

The party's confirmation comes amid renewed discussions over the delimitation bill proposed by the ruling government. Reports state that the Union Cabinet has cleared fresh delimitation-linked legislation aimed at implementing women's reservation through a proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states. The government is expected to introduce the legislation during the special session of Parliament.

Special Parliament sittings scheduled

Meanwhile, special sittings of Parliament are scheduled for November 30 and December 2, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to reconvene on these dates, respectively.

However, the Centre has not yet officially clarified which bills will be introduced during the special sittings. Reports suggest that the proposed delimitation legislation could be taken up during the sessions.

Proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats

The proposed Delimitation Bill 2026, which faced opposition when it was previously discussed in April, has once again triggered debate. The bill seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha constituencies from 543 to 850. Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. The bill would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be passed.

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