'Govt Stands Firmly With Farmers': Eknath Shinde Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Help Drought-Hit Cultivators | VIDEO | X / PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday urged Shiv Sena leaders, ministers, MPs and party workers to extend all possible assistance to farmers affected by drought across the state.

Shinde said farmers were facing difficult circumstances due to the ongoing agricultural crisis and stressed that political leaders should prioritise relief efforts rather than engage in political disputes.

He also reiterated that the Maharashtra government stood firmly with farmers and was working to provide financial assistance to those affected.

'Wherever There Is A Crisis, Shiv Sena Is There': Eknath Shinde

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said Shiv Sena workers had been visiting drought-affected areas and extending support to farmers.

“Maharashtra is facing drought, and farmers are going through a difficult time. Therefore, our party workers are visiting farmers in drought-hit areas and standing by them. The government stands firmly with the farmers. Wherever there is a crisis, Shiv Sena is there,” he said.

Eknath Shinde Live | कुलाबा, मुंबई पत्रकारांशी संवाद - लाईव्ह https://t.co/ZRkW2muVu3 — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 17, 2026

Govt Providing Direct Financial Support: Shinde

Referring to the state government's financial assistance measures, Shinde said the support announced so far was intended to provide immediate relief.

“The CM, along with the cabinet ministers, visited farmers in the fields. Since farmers needed immediate assistance, we decided to provide some financial support directly into their hands,” he said.

He indicated that the assistance was meant to help farmers manage urgent expenses during the crisis. The Maharashtra government has announced an advance payment of Rs 5,000 for eligible farmers affected by crop losses in drought-hit areas.

However, the amount is intended as initial assistance rather than full compensation for agricultural losses.

Maharashtra Declares 304 Talukas Drought-Hit

The state government has declared drought in 304 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas following an assessment of deficient rainfall and its impact on agriculture. Moreover, the drought has affected agricultural activities across several regions, raising concerns over crop losses and drinking-water availability.

The government has also announced relief measures, including agricultural loan restructuring, concessions on electricity bills for farm pumps, drinking-water arrangements and support for livestock.

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