 'Eknath Shinde Busy Inviting Actors For His Own Photo Obsession', Says Aaditya Thackeray; Rahul Kanal Hits Back
'Eknath Shinde Busy Inviting Actors For His Own Photo Obsession', Says Aaditya Thackeray; Rahul Kanal Hits Back

In another political attack ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised CM Eknath Shinde for inviting actors during the Ganpati festival and slammed him for his photo obsession. The CM is clueless about the crumbling law and order situation in the state, he alleged.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde with Salman Khan when the actor took Bappa's darshan at the CM residence | X@EknathShinde, File

Mumbai: On the occasion of Ganpati festival, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had invited several celebrities at his residence for darshan. This probably was the first time that large number of Bollywood actors, sportsmen and others were invited at the CM's residence for Ganeshotsav.

However, as the photos and videos of the celebrities with CM Shinde taking darshan of Ganpati surfaced, political backlash has begun.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Shinde for inviting a number of actors saying the CM is busy with his own photo obsession when the law and order situation in the state is crumbling.

article-image

"For Maharashtra, the illegal and shameless CM, is as clueless as possible about administration. He has been busy inviting actors for his own photo obsession. He has left the state to crumble into chaos. No fear of law," Aaditya Thackeray posted on his 'X' handle.

The MLA from Mumbai's Worli constituency also alleged that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy in dirty politics.

However, as soon as Thackeray tweeted, his former close aid and now a member of Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde, Rahul Kanal hit back at the language used by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. Kanal advised Thackeray to respect elders and culture of Maharashtra, and opt for constructive politics.

article-image

Slamming Aaditya Thackeray, Kanal said, "Your language shows your character. If you think your elders could also be addressed in the same fashion then go ahead. It is all about perception. You can have your view and reality could be different, he added.

Aaditya Thackeray made the comments on the CM's photo ops and his lack of attention at the administration after a news report on rape on a minor girl in Nagpur, Maharahtra.

