From Sanjay Dutt To Shilpa Shetty, Who Wore What At CM Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 16, 2024
CM Eknath Shinde's residence was star-studded last night for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Asha Bhosle and her grand daughet Zanai were seen in pastel colour sarees
All images from Varinder Chawla
Neil Nitin Mukesh radiated festive vibes in this black embriodered kurta
R Madhavan was also among the celebrities who attended the celebration. He chose a festive printed cream kurta
Disha Patani kept in simple with a black ethnic wear
Film director Rohit Shetty kept it simple yet festive with this white kurta pajama and a Nehru jacket
Sanjay Dutt joined the Ganpati celebrations at the CM's residence in this White kurta and black pajamas
Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in this green and pink striped saree
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their first Ganpati together this year. They were spotted in simple festive outfits at Cm's residence
Actor Sharad Kelkar kept it festive in this printed pastel colored kurta
