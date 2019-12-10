Eknath Khadse in Delhi, meets Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls spoke about being "humiliated" and "ignored" by the party as he landed in Delhi to meet senior leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move.
Later, in the evening, he met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an RS member, in the national capital and claimed their interaction centred around irrigation issues. Khadse also said he will meet Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.
Khadse resigned as revenue minister of the erstwhile BJP government in 2016 over land grab allegations. The 67-year old, who has been vocal of late against some of the party's decisions after the BJP's below par show in the October assembly results, was denied a ticket.
"Khadse has sought appointment with senior BJP leaders. The chief talking point of his meeting would be about ending his alienation in the party," said a close aide of the former minister.
Khadse belongs to the Leva Patil community, which is part of the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the state.