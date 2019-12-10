Eknath Khadse in Delhi, meets Sharad Pawar

Khadse resigned as revenue minister of the erstwhile BJP government in 2016 over land grab allegations. The 67-year old, who has been vocal of late against some of the party's decisions after the BJP's below par show in the October assembly results, was denied a ticket.

"Khadse has sought appointment with senior BJP leaders. The chief talking point of his meeting would be about ending his alienation in the party," said a close aide of the former minister.

Khadse belongs to the Leva Patil community, which is part of the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the state.