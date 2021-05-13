Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale urges Muslims to offer namaz at home

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has appealed to Mumbaikars to celebrate the Eid festival at home. People should offer Eid prayers at home in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus and follow the guidelines issued by the state government.

Nagrale said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday, May 14. He said, "People should avoid coming out and pray at home. Not move out unless there is an emergency. We have always received a good response from the community during the holy month of Ramadan and request to follow the same on this Eid celebration," added Nagrale.

He added, "Action will be taken against the antisocial elements who will try to break the lockdown rules. All are requested to celebrate the festival keeping the guidelines and rules of COVID-19 lockdown. Be safe, be at home and prevent COVID-19 from spreading and help humanity," he added.

A senior official from Mumbai police said, "As per restrictions imposed by the government, mosques are closed. We have not allowed permission for anyone to offer prayers in the mosque on Eid. We have also noticed many families, where the father becomes the Imam and the whole family is following prayers behind him. May God accept everyone's prayers."

Haji Mudassar Patel, Mahim Samaritan and Vice-chairman Mumbai Congress Minority cell who has been active on the field for the last 14 months distributing ration and grocery kit among needy said, "Compared to last year this year people in the community are much more aware about the guidelines imposed by the government. Most of them pray at home. Islam is the regilion of peace and we should celebrate Eid peacefully with our family. We requested people to help each other in pandemic time and celebrate the festival with a smile on their faces. We can also bring a smile on the face of policemen on duty by supporting them by staying at home."