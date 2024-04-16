Eid Milan At Sea: Memorable Celebrations For Memon Community On Cruise Ship |

Mumbai: Last week, Muslims across the country attended social gatherings to greet Eid Mubarak to fellow community members on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, but Eid Milan of the Memon community was special as the community members celebrated the festival in the middle of the Arabian Sea. The community organised a special gathering on the occasion of Eid and World Memon Day on a cruise ship to greet each other.

The Muslim Memon community celebrates World Memon Day on April 10 every year. This year, as it coincided with the eid celebrations, the community decided to plan their annual gathering and Eid Milan on the same day once the festival celebrations conclude.

All India Memon Jamat Federation (AIMJF) and the World Memon Organisation (North India Chapter) organised the Eid Milan while sailing in the Arabian Sea.

President of AIMJF, Iqbal Memon, said, “Every year we plan our annual Eid Milan and World Memon Day celebrations at different locations. In the previous years, we have organised the gathering at Islam Gymkhana, AIMJF head office and other places but this year, the experience was unique for all the community members.”

According to the World Memon Organisation, the Muslim Memon community, which was earlier Hindu Lohanas of Sindh, embraced Islam in the 15th century and migrated to Kutch, Kathiyawad and Okha in Gujarat. Subsequently, these families spread out to different parts of the country and across the globe. Today, a major chunk of the populace is present in India and Pakistan. From 2015, the community has been commemorating the World Memon Day on April 10.

On Monday, around 200 community members from different cities boarded a cruise boat from Apollo Bunder near the Gateway of India and spent the evening sailing in the Arabian Sea exchanging greetings. Sailing through the sea waters as the sun sets into the horizon, the community members indulged themselves in a traditional, cultural and social programme organised on the ship.

“The primary idea of celebration is that all 500 chapters of the community carry out social works on this day. In every city, the community celebrates it at different kinds of venues. Plans related to the community were also discussed at the gathering,” said Ali Bhojani, a member of the community.