Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2026: Mumbra Gears Up With Festive Decorations, Islamic Flags & Religious Gatherings Ahead Of August 26 | File photo

Thane: As the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi approaches, preparations across Mumbra have reached a fever pitch. In Muslim-majority neighborhoods, religious programs are being finalized alongside a dramatic surge in market activity, with residents flocking to local stalls to buy Islamic flags, banners, traditional skull caps, and decorative lighting.

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​In Mumbra, homes, shops, mosques, and madrasas are being adorned with vibrant LED string lights, intricate lanterns, and decorative bunting. Local markets are heavily stocked with Islamic flags ranging from small hand-held flags for children to large satin and polyester banners featuring calligraphy and depictions of the Gumbad-e-Khizra (the Green Dome). Demand has also soared for miniature flags fitted for motorcycles and cars, alongside decorative badges and traditional attire.

​Organizers across Mumbra are scheduling daily religious assemblies from the 1st to the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Mosques and madrasas are preparing to host morning and evening gatherings focused on the life and teachings of the Prophet.

​"We start stocking up weeks in advance because the demand for polyester and satin flags—especially those with fine Arabic calligraphy—skyrockets every year. People want their vehicles, homes, and local lanes completely adorned for the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal."

— Mohammad Zubair, Local Flag & Merchandise Vendor, Kausa Market

​With religious fervor sweeping through the town, shopkeepers expect sales of decorative items and religious merchandise to peak even further over the coming days.

When is Eid Milad-un-Nabi in 2026?

​In 2026, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Mawlid al-Nabi) is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and continue through Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

​Why is Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated?

​Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Observed on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, Muslims commemorate this day to express love and gratitude for the Prophet’s guidance and to reflect on his teachings of peace, compassion, charity, and equality. It is observed through spiritual gatherings, recitation of Naats (praiseworthy poetry), charity work (Sadaqah) to help the poor, and decorative lighting of homes and mosques.