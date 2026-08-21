Mumbai This Weekend: From Usha Uthup, Seedhe Maut Live To Ganesh Aagman Sohla & Heritage Walks— Here's What To Explore |

Looking for plans this weekend? Mumbai has something for everyone, from quirky social mixers and high-energy live music to a grand Ganesh Aagman Sohla and a heritage walk celebrating the city's Gujarati roots. Here's what you can check out in the city this weekend.

Tall Se Tall Mila 2.0

If you're among Mumbai's vertically blessed, this one's for you! Tall Se Tall Mila 2.0 is a fun social mixer bringing together tall people for an evening packed with quirky games and ice-breakers. From Tall Beer Pong and Tall People Bingo to the Post-it High Wall Challenge, expect plenty of laughs and silly activities.

Where: The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar, Lower Parel

When: Saturday, August 22 | 5 PM onwards

Requirements: Men: 6 ft+ | Women: 5'7"+

Seedhe Maut Live

Get ready for some serious beats and high-voltage energy as Seedhe Maut takes the stage at Royal Enfield GRRR Nights × Underground. The live gig promises an energetic evening for hip-hop fans, with the popular duo set to bring their signature sound to Mumbai. Passes are available on District.

Where: Richardson & Cruddas, Mumbai

When: Sunday, August 23 | 2 PM onwards

Grand Ganesh Aagman Sohla In Lalbaug-Parel

The festive spirit is set to take over the streets of Lalbaug and Parel once again this Sunday as several popular Ganesh mandals are expected to welcome their idols. Parelcha Lambodar, Mumbaicha Maharaja, Parelcha Samrat and Akhil Chandanwadi, among others, are set to add to the grand Aagman Sohla.

For devotees and Ganpati enthusiasts, it promises to be a day filled with dhol-tasha, massive idols, celebrations and the unmatched festive energy of Mumbai.

Where: Lalbaug-Parel

When: Sunday, August 23

Usha Uthup Live In Mulund

Veteran playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup is set to treat fans to a live musical evening. Known for her powerful voice, distinctive style and unforgettable stage presence, the concert promises to be a special outing for music lovers.

Where: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund

When: Saturday, August 22

Heritage Walk On Gujarati Bhasha Diwas

Take a step back into Mumbai's fascinating history with a special #માયાનગરી heritage walk in Gujarati. The walk will explore the contributions and legacy of Gujarati business communities who migrated to Mumbai and played an important role in shaping the city's commercial and cultural identity.

When: Sunday morning, August 23