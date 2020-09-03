EEH wakes up to traffic snarls

Two incidents on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Wednesday morning peak office hours led to huge traffic jams, causing congestion of at least 15 minutes. While no casualty was reported in these incidents, it saw huge traffic snarls for over an hour, said police.

According to police, between 9.30am and 10.30am, there were huge traffic jams on the EEH, wherein two incidents were the cause. In the first incident, a huge container truck broke down near Gandhi Nagar. Police said that the vehicle was on its way to Vikhroli and had passed through the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR). The incident led to a traffic snarl near Vikhroli, said police.

In the second incident, there was an accident near Ghatkopar flyover on EEH, where a car hit two motorcycles at around 10.30 am. While nobody sustained any injuries, the accident spot led to a commotion and vehicular movement was hit. It took at least an hour to clear the traffic and police had to stop motorists from using one lane to clear the pile up in the meantime.

A traffic official also said that, as there were ease of restrictions on vehicular movement according to a recent order passed by the state government, there was an additional number of vehicles on the streets, causing a little congestion. Subsequently, heavy traffic was observed at key junctions and roads in western and eastern suburbs.