ED moves Bombay HC against Kapil Wadhawan's bail

Mumbai: In what can spell serious trouble for DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued him a notice to respond to a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him. The ED has also moved the HC seeking cancellation of Wadhawan's bail.

A bench of Justice Prakash Deu Naik was moved by the ED seeking an urgent hearing. The bench has kept the matter for further hearing on April 23.

The ED moved the HC after Wadhawan along with some of his family members was found traveling to his farmhouse at Mahabaleshwar amid the lockdown. The anti money laundering agency has also sought to seize the five luxury cars owned by Kapil and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan.