 Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India

Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India

The 21-foot-tall idol of Ganesha seated on a throne is made from clay, bamboo, grass, and other natural materials. The 3500-kg idol of the deity wearing an elaborate turban is the standard representation of Lord Ganesh at this pandal.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Girgaon cha Raja | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

The Girgaon cha Raja Ganesha at Nikatdwari Lane has been certified as the tallest idol made out of shaadu maati or natural clay.

The record, certified by the World Records Book of India, a keeper of Indian records, announced the recognition last week.

The 21-foot-tall idol of Ganesha seated on a throne is made from clay, bamboo, grass, and other natural materials. The 3500-kg idol of the deity wearing an elaborate turban is the standard representation of Lord Ganesh at this pandal.

Read Also
Bangalore Races: Jersey King Fancied To Clinch R Ramakrishnan Memorial Million
article-image

Ganesh Lingayat of the Nikatdwari Lane Sarvajanik Shri Ganeshotsav Mandal said that the idol is sculpted traditionally by artists. From its inception, the pandal has maintained the tradition of using clay and other natural materials for the idols. "The artists use traditional materials like handwoven baskets to craft the idol. The colours are also natural. Our Ganesha is a union of devotion and ecological consciousness," said Lingayat. 

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Launch Odisha Govt's Flagship 'Subhadra' Welfare Scheme On His 74th Birthday
PM Modi To Launch Odisha Govt's Flagship 'Subhadra' Welfare Scheme On His 74th Birthday
Mumbai: BMW & Mercedes Racing On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Crash Into WagonR; 5 Narrowly Escapes, Drivers Arrested
Mumbai: BMW & Mercedes Racing On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Crash Into WagonR; 5 Narrowly Escapes, Drivers Arrested
Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India
Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records Book Of India
Haryana Poll 2024: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Attacks BJP Over Unemployment, Debt, Agriculture
Haryana Poll 2024: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Attacks BJP Over Unemployment, Debt, Agriculture

The Nikatdwari Lane pandal is located in an area that hosts the oldest community Ganeshotsav celebrations. The pandal was set up in 1928, making this the 97th year for the pandal. "Lokmanya Tilak started the festival in its present form 135 years ago. Our lane set up a pandal around four decades later. The idea was to gather everyone, celebrate the festival, and spread the good message of God," added Lingayat. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, visited the pandal on Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: Malad's Shree Sai Darshan Mandal Creates 100-Kg Eco-Friendly Ganesha Made...
article-image

Eco-Ganesh 2024: Highlights

Khetwadi 11th Lane Ganesha is Mumbai's tallest

The 45-foot-tall Ganesha at the 63-year-old Mumbaicha Maharaja at the Khetwadi 11th Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been certified as the world's tallest.

Khetwadi 11th Lane Ganesha is Mumbai's tallest

Khetwadi 11th Lane Ganesha is Mumbai's tallest | Facebook live

The Lord Ganesh Idol in the form of Lord Kalki, the last avatar of Vishnu, was certified by the World Records Book of India. The pandal also features a gallery of the nine other avatars of Lord Vishnu’s Avatar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMW & Mercedes Racing On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Crash Into WagonR; 5 Narrowly Escapes,...

Mumbai: BMW & Mercedes Racing On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Crash Into WagonR; 5 Narrowly Escapes,...

Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records...

Eco-Ganesh: 21-Ft Tall 'Girgaon Cha Raja' Certified As Tallest Shaadu Mati Idol By World Records...

Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States;...

Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States;...

'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To...

'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To...

IN PICS: CM Eknath Shinde Along With Family Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati

IN PICS: CM Eknath Shinde Along With Family Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati