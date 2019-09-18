EC in Mumbai, press meet today

Mumbai: The countdown for announcement of model code of conduct has started and it is expected that it will be announced anytime on September 19 evening or September 20 afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Nashik on September 19 and he is scheduled to attend ground breaking ceremony of Nashik Metro. The EC may announce the Model Code of Conduct any time after this programme.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with his colleagues Ashok Lawasa and Sushil Chandra are in Mumbai from Tuesday to review the preparedness of the state for election.

The election commission will meet all political parties on Wednesday morning. It will also have meetings with Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, all key police officers. The commission will also hold press conference on the evening on Wednesday.