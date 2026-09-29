Eastern Freeway Extension: MMRDA Erects First Precast Span Over EEH Amid Traffic; 13.9-Km Corridor Takes Shape

MMRDA installs the first heavy precast segment near Bhandup Pumping Station using a mechanical launching gantry while traffic continues below | File Photo

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The Eastern Freeway Extension Project has reached a significant construction milestone with the installation of its first precast segment on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), marking the beginning of superstructure work on the 13.9-km, six-lane elevated corridor.

First Precast Segment Installed

The first precast segment, weighing more than 90 tonnes, was installed on pier P-78 near Bhandup Pumping Station on Monday. The operation was carried out using a 115-metre-long Mechanical Launching Gantry-01 (LG-01), allowing the heavy segment to be positioned above the highway while traffic continued to move below.

The 13.9-km, six-lane elevated corridor will connect Anand Nagar in Thane with Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar, strengthening the connection between Thane and South Mumbai while helping ease pressure on the Eastern Express Highway.



With 1,632 precast segments to be progressively… pic.twitter.com/DQ71rQxTnN — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) September 29, 2026

The launching gantry is designed to lift, transport and accurately place precast segments with minimal ground support, thereby reducing the requirement for working space on the road and limiting disruption to traffic. The gantry underwent independent third-party testing before being deployed for this work.

With the first segment in place, LG-01 will now progressively erect 1,632 precast segments towards Mumbai. The segments will subsequently be assembled into complete bridge spans through longitudinal post-tensioning.

A second launching gantry, LG-02, will undertake installation work from Vikhroli towards Mumbai, while the Ground Support System (GSS) will continue construction from Bhandup towards Kanjurmarg and Thane.

288 Bridge Spans Planned

The project involves a typical span length of 40 metres, with each span comprising 16 segments. In all, 288 complete spans are planned. The maximum weight of an individual segment is 106 tonnes, while a complete span can weigh up to 1,450 tonnes. The upper and lower widths of the structure will be 25 metres and seven metres, respectively.

Construction of the elevated corridor has also progressed on its foundations and supporting structures. Around 81% of monopiles, 19% of group piles, 51% of piers and 33% of pier caps have been completed. Of the planned 3,732 precast segments, casting of 135 segments has been completed so far.

The project incorporates 2,500-mm-diameter monopiles and a single-pier design, reducing the requirement for conventional pile caps. The use of mechanical launching technology is aimed at enabling construction above the existing highway while allowing traffic to continue underneath, with comparatively limited land requirement.

Corridor To Improve Connectivity

The Eastern Freeway Extension will traverse key locations including Anand Nagar, Mulund, Airoli, JVLR, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mankhurd and Ghatkopar before terminating at Cheda Nagar.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to bring the travel time between South Mumbai and Thane down to around 25-30 minutes. The project is also aimed at easing pressure on the Eastern Express Highway and improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Project At A Glance

Eastern Freeway Extension: 13.9-km, six-lane elevated corridor reaches key construction milestone.

First span erected: First precast segment, weighing over 90 tonnes, installed near Bhandup Pumping Station.

115-metre-long Mechanical Launching Gantry (LG-01) used for erection.

288 complete bridge spans, with a typical span length of 40 metres.

Maximum segment weight is 106 tonnes, while a complete span can weigh up to 1,450 tonnes.

Construction progress: 81% monopiles, 19% group piles, 51% piers and 33% pier caps completed.

Precast casting: Casting completed for 135 of the planned 3,732 precast segments.

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Technology: Project uses 2,500-mm-diameter monopiles, single-pier design and mechanical launching technology to minimise land requirement and traffic disruption.

Key locations: Corridor will pass through Anand Nagar, Mulund, Airoli, JVLR, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mankhurd and Ghatkopar, terminating at Cheda Nagar.

Travel time: Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to around 25–30 minutes.

Traffic relief: Project aims to reduce congestion on the Eastern Express Highway and improve connectivity across the MMR.

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