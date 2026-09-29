Mumbai Infra Update: Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin-Tunnel Project Disrupts Film City; BMC To Pay ₹20 Crore For Land And Shooting Grounds

Film City has been affected by the GMLR tunnel alignment, with BMC temporarily taking over land and shooting grounds for construction activities | File Photo

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) twin-tunnel project is disrupting Film City, with around 1.6 km of the road alignment cutting through its premises.

Several shooting grounds have already been affected, leading the Film City Corporation to raise the issue of financial losses of up to Rs 174.12 crore with the municipal corporation.

As a project-related measure, BMC has temporarily hired Josh Maidan and Joker Maidan, among other grounds, and will pay Rs 20 crore in rent up to March 2029.

Film City Land Used For Project

The GMLR project involves construction of two three-lane tunnels between Film City in Goregaon East and Amar Nagar in Mulund West, passing beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP). For the project, BMC is using an additional 1,600-metre-long and 10-metre-wide strip of land within the 45.70-metre road alignment in Film City.

The civic body has also temporarily taken over Josh Maidan and Joker Maidan to store Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) components and excavated material from the tunnel works.

According to the BMC proposal, a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office decided that BMC would pay Film City rent at the approved rate of Rs 0.52 per sq ft per day. The annual rent is fixed at Rs 51.30 lakh for the land strip, Rs 2.44 crore for Josh Maidan and Rs 1.68 crore for Joker Maidan — a total of Rs 4.64 crore annually, or Rs 5.47 crore including 18 per cent GST.

Meanwhile, Film City Corporation has sought Rs 174.12 crore from BMC for financial losses caused by the project, including lost filming revenue. However, the current proposal provides only Rs 20.08 crore for use of the land and grounds, while the remaining compensation claim will be considered separately.

Twin-Tunnel Work Underway

Under Phase 3 of the GMLR, twin underground tunnels are being constructed between Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari and Khindipada in Mulund. Each tunnel will be 4.70 km long, with a diameter of 14.20 metres on parallel stretches and 13 metres within SNGP.

Installation of the ring-shaped concrete tunnel segments is underway. The first TBM has so far excavated 64 metres and installed 27 permanent and two temporary rings, while assembly of the second TBM is 92 per cent complete.

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Once operational, the 12.20 km GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.

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