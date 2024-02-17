E-Gaming Federation Sings MoU With Maharashtra Government To Promote Responsible Online Gaming

Online gaming | Pexels

Mumbai, February 17: The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India’s foremost skill-gaming industry body, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commissionerate of Health Services, Government of Maharashtra, to promote responsible gaming.

Committed to player protection, the federation’s 360-degree campaign aims to create awareness around responsible gaming practices and foster a safer environment for players. An official said that the initiative has been undertaken to educate youth in making well-informed decisions while playing online.

Read Also Top 3 Online Skill-Based Ludo Money Games To Watch Out For In 2024

Maharashtra Among Top 3 Gaming States

Maharashtra is one of the top three online gaming states in India, with two online gaming unicorns based in Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in December 2022, also noted the need for a social outreach campaign to empower players with the knowledge and tools to instill responsible gaming behavior.

On February 8, as reported by the FPJ, the state health department had signed an MoU with the federation to create awareness about the rising addiction of digital gaming leading to mental health issues among children and youths.

Dheeraj Kumar, the Commissioner of Health Services and MD of the National Health Mission, said that the collaborative effort represents a crucial stride in combating the risks linked to gaming. Anuraag Saxena, CEO of EGF, said they are the first federation to encourage responsible gameplay and create responsible gaming initiatives and best practices.

Terming it a promising initiative, city-based psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada said that irresponsible gaming results in poor concentration, decreased attention span, easy irritability, anger outbursts and in long term anxiety and depression.