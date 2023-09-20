Dy Municipal Commissioner Shares Insights on Mumbai's Expanding Ganpati Celebrations, Civic Eco-Friendly Initiatives | Representational image

Mumbai: As the Ganpati celebrations get bigger every year, The Free Press Journal spoke to Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner and the man in charge of the festival's celebrations in the city. He spoke about the Ganeshutsav initiatives taken by the civic body and the kind of response received from citizens while hoping that there will be 100% eco-friendly celebrations next year.

Excerpts from the interview

Q. Tell us about the eco-friendly initiatives taken by the BMC in regard to Ganeshutsav.

A. We planned a three-phase transformation process from 2021-22. We decided on a phase wise strategy because Mumbai is a big city and it was going to take time (for change to come). In the first phase, we focused on publicity, conducting campaigns, convincing citizens to use eco-friendly Ganpati idols and green materials. In the second phase, we imposed some restrictions and said that immersion of idols sculpted from Plaster of Paris (PoP) and having less than four feet height should be immersed in artificial ponds.

For the fifth, seventh and 11th day of immersions, we are planning to increase the number of artificial ponds to more than 200. Another facility at immersion sites is to compulsorily segregate the offerings into degradable and non-degradable material. Degradable materials like 'nirmalya' (flowers) will be used to make compost while non-degradable items like thermocol and plastic will be given to NGOs.

In another initiative for large Ganpati mandals, we are giving them 'nirmalaya kalash' or dustbins with 240 litres capacity. By the next year, we look to ensure that the BMC and devotees are able to follow all guidelines laid down by the pollution control board for a totally eco-friendly festival.

Q. What is the kind of response you are getting from idol makers, mandals and citizens for eco-friendly drive?

A. The response is good. When we made free space available for sculptors, many of them came forward. For the first time, they registered themselves as makers of eco-friendly idols only. There are 86 such eco-friendly idol makers. For the first time, we got 25 applications for stocking eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

Q. There is a lot of reluctance from some prominent mandals to go eco-friendly. How do you look to get everyone on board?

A. We have to convince them and make available the facilities that are required to make the shift for manufacturing eco-friendly idols. If they want any help from the BMC, we are willing to extend that help so that they can easily and willingly celebrate eco-friendly Ganeshutsav.

Q. How much revenue the BMC generated through hoardings and what was the expenditure for an eco-friendly festival?

A. There is no revenue. The deposit fee has been reduced from Rs 3-4,000 to Rs 100 while the rent was waived off. So we can talk only in terms of expense. The BMC is making available 'shadu' clay, water, 'nirmalaya kalash', flood lights, transportation of 'nirmalaya', water tanks at some places, public toilet blocks and parking lots near visarjan spots. I do not have the exact figure of expenditure at this stage. Maybe after the festival we can give that.

Q. Is the BMC planning to have some height restriction on idols?

A. Height restriction is there. It should not be more than 30 feet. If it is more than 25 feet then they have to submit a structural audit certificate.

Q. But we hear about Ganpati idols towering above the restricted height.

A. I have not received information about idols more than 30 feet.

Q. Is there a statistical figure to show a jump in eco-friendly Ganpatis this year as compared to 2022?

A. We will get to know the bifurcation after immersions. At visarjan points, we are planning to ask them (devotees) whether it is a PoP or non-PoP idol.

