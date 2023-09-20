From Dagdusheth To Bhausaheb Rangari: Pune's Ganeshotsav In Pictures

By: Staff Reporter | September 20, 2023

Women devotees chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust in front of Utsav Mandap on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

PTI

The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.

FPJ

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on Tuesday, is a 10-day festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.

FPJ

While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home to perform the rituals during the festival, large-scale community 'pujas' are also organised throughout the country.

FPJ

Ganesha idol at Bhausaheb Rangari Trust in Pune.

FPJ

Ganesh mandals in Pune and other major cities took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi.

FPJ

