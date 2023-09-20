From Dagdusheth To Bhausaheb Rangari: Pune's Ganeshotsav In Pictures

By: Staff Reporter | September 20, 2023
Women devotees chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust in front of Utsav Mandap on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
PTI
The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.
FPJ
Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on Tuesday, is a 10-day festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.
FPJ
While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home to perform the rituals during the festival, large-scale community 'pujas' are also organised throughout the country.
FPJ
Ganesha idol at Bhausaheb Rangari Trust in Pune.
FPJ
Ganesh mandals in Pune and other major cities took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi.
FPJ
Thanks For Reading!