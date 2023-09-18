Pune Gears Up For Grand Gauri-Ganesha Arrival; See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

Punekars bring Ganesha idols home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Anand Chaini

Families joyfully bring home the Ganesh idols, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya'.

Anand Chaini

Gauri idols for sale at Tulshibaug Market.

Anand Chaini

City markets aglow with festive spirit.

Anand Chaini

Gauri idols for sale at Tulshibaug Market.

Anand Chaini

Devotees flock to Tulshibaug market as Gauri Pujan nears, seeking the perfect idols for the festival.

Anand Chaini

