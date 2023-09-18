Pune Gears Up For Grand Gauri-Ganesha Arrival; See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Punekars bring Ganesha idols home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Families joyfully bring home the Ganesh idols, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya'.
Gauri idols for sale at Tulshibaug Market.
City markets aglow with festive spirit.
Devotees flock to Tulshibaug market as Gauri Pujan nears, seeking the perfect idols for the festival.
