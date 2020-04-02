Dy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warns people to be ready for more curbs

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday, warned that the government may take the extreme step of extending the lockdown if some continue to behave irresponsibly and step out of their homes.

"Despite repeated appeals and warnings, people are seen on the streets and gathering in large numbers at vegetable markets. This poses a serious threat not only to them, but to others as well. Offences will be registered for non-compliance. However, if such irresponsible behaviour continues, the government will have no option but to make people sit at their home,’’ he noted. He urged people to follow the rules or be ready for more curbs.

Pawar admitted that the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state was a matter of serious concern. "People should learn a lesson from the deaths reported in the US, Italy and Spain. They should respect the 24x7 effort put in by doctors, nurses, paramedics, police and cleanliness workers to curb the spread of the virus,’’ he said.