Duo posing as cops extort grocer in Bhayandar accusing him of selling Gutka, case filed

A 27-year-old grocery shop owner was threatened and robbed for Rs. 18,000 by two men who claimed to be on-duty cops from the local police station in Bhayandar (east).

The imposters had accused him of selling banned gutka products and threatened to implicate him for the offense. The victim, identified as Vinod Maurya, supplies grocery items to retail shops in the twin city.

At around 1 pm on Wednesday, he was on his way to deliver goods on a two-wheeler when he was stopped by two men near the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east).

Introducing themselves as cops, they bundled him into an autorickshaw while Vinod pleaded that he had done nothing wrong. The duo threatened to arrest him and put him in jail on false charges of selling gutka.

Vinod was carrying Rs. 18,000 collected from shops which the taken. After taking the cash, they abandoned him and sped away.

After the incident, Maurya went back and rushed to the police station to register a complaint.

An offense under the relevant sections of the IPC for impersonation and extortion has been registered against the yet-to-be-identified duo. The Navghar police are investigating the case.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:38 PM IST