Mumbai Crime: Duo booked for stealing mobiles worth Rs 6.5 lakh

The Aarey Police arrested two youths for theft of mobile phones and seized over five tablets, 120 mobile handsets from them. The arrested duo was picked up for questioning on the basis of a CCTV camera footage, wherein they were wandering suspiciously before a theft incident. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have been sent to police custody.

According to police, on July 25, an unidentified accused had broken into the complainant Brijbhar Sahani, 30, shop at Mayur Nagar in Goregaon (E) and decamped with over 100 mobile handsets kept for repairing. Sahani immediately approached Aarey Police and lodged a complaint, following which police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage installed in the neighbourhood.

During the probe, police saw two youths moving suspiciously around the area, and immediately alerted their network of informers to give them leads about them. Based on a tip-off, on July 27, police laid a trap and picked up Akshay Bhoy, 23, from Aarey Colony and questioned him. Bhoy confessed the crime and revealed his accomplice's name, Aakash Salve alias Akku, 20.

Police laid a trap and arrested Akku on July 29 and booked both the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Police made full recovery of the theft and also seized 120 mobile handsets of various companies along with five mobile tablets, collectively valued at Rs 6.5 lakh. They were both produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.