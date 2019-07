Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Central Railway trains are short terminated / diverted / cancelled

Due to heavy rainfall and water logging on Mumbai and Thane Division of the Central Railway, the trains that are running on this division has been short terminated, diverted or has been cancelled.

Short Termination of Trains

1. Train No. 17032 Hyderabad – CSMT Mumbai Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as Train No. 17031 CSMT Mumbai – Hyderabad Express Ex Pune to Hyderabad JCO 27.7.2019.

2. Train No. 11042 MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as Train No. 11041 Ex Pune to MGR Chennai Central JCO 27.7.2019.

3. Train No. 51154 Bhusaval – CSMT Mumbai passenger JCO 27.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road.

Diversion of Trains

1. Train No. 12494 Hazarat Nizamuddin – Pune Darshan Express JCO 26.7.2019 diverted via - Surat – Jalgaon - Daund.

2. Train No. 17203 Bhavnagar Terminus – Kakinada Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via - Surat – Jalgaon – Daund – Solapur

3. Train NO. 16507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via – Vasai Road – Panvel – Roah – Madgaon - Hubballi.

4. Train No. 11087 Veraval – Pune Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Surat – Jalgaon – Manmad – Daund.

5. Train No. 16381 CSMT Mumbai – Kanniyakumari Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Manglore Jn.

6. Train No. 19420 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Surat-Jalgaon-Bhusaval-Ballarshah.

7. Train No. 19316 Indore – Lingampalli Hamsafar Express JCO 27.7.2019 diverted via-Surat-Jalgaon-Manmad- Aurangabad-Vikarabad

8. Train No. 16209 Ajmer Jn. – Mysuru Jn. Express JCO 26.7.2019 diverted via Igatpuri – Manmad – Daund-Pune- Miraj.

9. Train No. 11005 Dadar – Puduchcheri Express JCO 26.7.2019 diverted via – Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund-Pune- Miraj.

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 11009 CSMT Mumbai – Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 27.7.2019

2. Train No. 17411 CSMT Mumbai – Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Express JCO 26.7.2019 (since train stuck in between Badlapur and Vangani)