Dubai-Mumbai Flight Theft: 1.5 Kg Gold, ₹1.95 Crore Cash And UAE Dirhams Allegedly Stolen From 67-Year-Old Surat Businessman | Representative Image

Mumbai: An alleged cheating and theft case has been registered after a 67-year-old former garment businessman from Surat claimed that two men gained his trust and allegedly stole 1.5 kg of gold, Rs 1.95 crore in cash and 1.28 lakh UAE dirhams, worth approximately Rs 33.35 lakh, during a Dubai-Mumbai flight.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Abdul Rajjak Umarbhai Sodagar, a resident of Surat, had been operating a garment business in the city. However, the business had remained shut for the past four months, following which he was looking for a new business opportunity.



Sodagar told the police that around two years ago, while travelling frequently to Dubai for his garment business, he came in contact with Mohammad Asif, a resident of Kerala. Asif allegedly told him that he was involved in the purchase and sale of gold and other businesses and had contacts in several business sectors.



When Sodagar sought his advice about starting a new business, Asif allegedly proposed a partnership. He suggested that they purchase gold in Dubai, bring it to India after paying the applicable customs duty and sell it here, with the profits to be shared equally.





As Sodagar did not have sufficient funds to invest, he approached a gold businessman in Gujarat. The businessman agreed to provide him credit to purchase gold in Dubai on the condition that Sodagar would sell the gold only to him.



On August 12, Sodagar travelled to Dubai and purchased 1.5 kg of gold comprising two gold bars. He told the police that the purchase was legal and that he had the relevant documents.



On August 15, while returning to India on Emirates flight EK508, Sodagar received a call from Asif at Dubai airport. Asif informed him that his acquaintance, Niyas Mohammad Katumadthil, was travelling on the same flight and would assist him. Asif subsequently introduced Niyas to Sodagar over the phone, following which Sodagar trusted him.





During the journey, Sodagar kept his black-coloured bag containing the valuables in the overhead luggage compartment. After the flight landed at Mumbai airport, Niyas allegedly offered to help him carry the bag.



However, after completing immigration, when Sodagar proceeded to declare the gold, Niyas allegedly walked away from the declaration area with the bag. Due to his age and health condition, Sodagar could not follow him quickly. He later learnt that Niyas had shown a Bengaluru flight ticket and entered the departure area.



Further inquiry allegedly revealed that Niyas's friend, Mohammad Harris Thambuthodi, was also travelling on the same flight. Sodagar alleged that the two had conspired to cheat him and steal 1.5 kg of gold, Rs 1.95 crore in cash and 1.28 lakh UAE dirhams, worth approximately Rs 33.35 lakh, during a Dubai-Mumbai flight.



After his health deteriorated, Sodagar approached the police a few days later. The Sahar police registered an FIR against Niyas and Harris on September 10 under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions.