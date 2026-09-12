Mumbai Police Bust Drug Networks, Arrest Nigerian National With ₹61 Lakh Cocaine And Three In MD Case |

Mumbai: In a crackdown on the illegal drug trade in Mumbai, the city police have arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine worth ₹61 lakh, while three habitual offenders have been arrested in a separate Mephedrone (MD) case, with police also recovering material allegedly used for manufacturing the synthetic drug.

Nigerian National Arrested With ₹61 Lakh Cocaine

In the first case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Worli Unit arrested a Nigerian national and seized 122 grams of cocaine worth approximately ₹61 lakh from his possession. According to police, the ANC Worli Unit was conducting an operation against persons involved in the purchase, sale, supply and storage of narcotic substances in Mumbai. During the operation, the team noticed the suspicious movements of a Nigerian national in the N. M. Joshi Marg area and intercepted him.

A search led to the recovery of 122 grams of cocaine valued at ₹61 lakh. A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) and 21(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985, along with Sections 3 and 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The case is registered as ANC Worli Unit to N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station Crime.

Three Arrested In Mephedrone Supply Case

In the second case, the Pydhonie Police Station Crime Detection Team arrested three persons allegedly involved in the possession and supply of Mephedrone, commonly known as MD.Police had initially arrested Kapil Gulshan Arora (39) and Mohammed Asif Iqbal Sheikh (44) after raiding the second floor of Hotel Jodiya on Jangikar Street, Masjid Bunder West, on September 5. During further investigation, police arrested another accused, Saeed Aslam Sheikh (33), from Dhobi Galli in Pydhonie.

Police said the three accused are habitual offenders. So far, 435.10 grams of Mephedrone, estimated to be worth ₹13.05 lakh, has been seized from them.

During the investigation, police also recovered material allegedly used for manufacturing MD from a house belonging to the accused in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the drugs and identify other persons linked to the supply and manufacturing network.

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