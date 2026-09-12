Mumbai Voter Registration Camps On September 19, 20, 26 And 27 For Missing Names, Corrections In Electoral Rolls | AI

Mumbai: Special voter registration camps will be held across all Assembly constituencies in Mumbai on September 19, 20, 26 and 27 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls–2026. The camps are aimed at helping first-time voters and eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll, besides allowing existing voters to seek corrections in their details or deletion of names where required.

Citizens Can Apply For Inclusion And Corrections

The forms can be obtained from the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Voters can also submit applications online through the Election Commission’s voter services portal or the ECINET mobile application and on website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ .

The draft electoral roll for the Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts was published on August 31. Citizens can file claims and objections until September 30 if their names are missing or they have objections regarding entries in the draft roll.

New Voters Turning 18 Can Also Register

The administration said some eligible voters may have been left out of the draft roll due to being absent, having migrated or for other reasons. Such citizens can seek fresh inclusion in the electoral roll from their current ordinary place of residence during the claims and objections period.

The registration facility is also now available to new voters who will turn 18 on or before October 1, 2026.

For enrolment of new voters or inclusion of names omitted from the draft roll, Form 6 will be required. Form 8 can be used for correction of details, recording disability-related information or migration, while Form 7 is used to seek deletion of a name from the electoral roll.

District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has appealed to Mumbai voters to make use of the special camps and ensure that their names and details are correctly reflected in the electoral roll.

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