Adivasis From SGNP And Yeoor March To Raj Bhavan Seeking Forest Rights, Basic Amenities And ESZ Protection |

Mumbai: Hundreds of adivasis (tribals) from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Yeoor began a march towards Raj Bhavan on Thursday, pressing for implementation of forest rights, protection against displacement and basic amenities in tribal settlements, alongwith conservation of SGNP's Eco-sensitive zones (ESZ). The protestors will cover total distance of 38 kms via Western Express Highway to reach Raj Bhavan, the state governor's residence located at Walkeshwar Road in south Mumbai.

38-Km Protest March Through Western Express Highway

The march, organised under the leadership of the Adivasi Ekta Parishad, began in the morning from the SGNP gate. "Protesters tussled with police and breached barricades at several points as they moved along the Western Express Highway. The march reached Malad by evening, where protesters were once again stopped by police barricades," one of the participant said.

The agitators are expected to halt at Goregaon Check Naka tonight before resuming their march towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday. The march will then proceed towards Raj Bhavan on September 13.

Tribals Oppose SGNP Eco-Sensitive Zone Plan

Notably, the tribals alongwith environment activists vehemently objected against the master plan for development of SGNP's ESZ, as they alleged it will open the green zone for infrastructure works, and permanently damage Mumbai's green lungs.

The draft was prepared by the BMC and suggestion/objections were also called. The tribals and activists claimed that thousands of objections, however, the corporation failed to conduct fair public hearings before making the final the plan.

The protesters are demanding the strict and immediate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, including the grant of individual and community forest rights titles.

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They are also seeking stringent implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, insisting that no development or infrastructure project be undertaken without the prior consent of the concerned Gram Sabha.

Another major demand is an immediate halt to forced evictions and land acquisition for infrastructure projects and private corporate corridors. The protesters have also demanded uninterrupted access to clean drinking water, electricity, all-weather roads, schools and healthcare facilities in Adivasi padas, alleging that forest regulations often create administrative hurdles in providing these basic services.

The marchers have further opposed the proposed privatisation of 490 tribal Ashram Schools, demanding that the decision be withdrawn and that tribal children receive quality education and nutritious meals.

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