Drunken vada pav seller case: Sion hospital security guard suspended

Mumbai: Five days after a drunken vada pav seller was caught drawing blood from a patient at the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial General Hospital, Sion, the on duty security guard was found guilty and has been suspended.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) to take necessary action against the person.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (AMC), BMC health department, said they had set up an inquiry committee immediately after the incident and the report submitted today blamed the security guard for allowing the drunken men into the hospital premises.

“The guard has been suspended and the association responsible for providing security personals at civic-run hospitals has been instructed to take required action against him,” he said.

On December 28, 2019, the accused Abdul Gafar Kadar Sheikh, who runs a local vada pav shop near the hospital, entered the male ward in a t-shirt. He asked for Rs 800 for a blood test from a patient’s relative. When inquired, he claimed himself to be a pathologist.

But the family got suspicious, as he was reeking of alcohol, and informed the hospital guard. Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered with Sion Hospital under IPC section 170 (impersonating a public servant).

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of the hospital, said he can't comment on this issue, as it is the lapse on the side of the security department, which is a private entity and does not come under his purview.

“It was the responsibility of the security guard to check everyone. We have asked them to be alert. If any such thing repeats in the future, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.