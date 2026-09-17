'Drunk' Man Creates Scene, Abuses Passengers Inside Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns |

Mumbai: A disturbing video purportedly showing an elderly man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abusing and shouting at passengers inside a Mumbai local train has surfaced online, prompting social media users to raise concerns over the safety of women and children travelling on local trains.

The video shows the man arguing with fellow commuters inside a local train compartment. He can be heard hurling abuses and shouting at passengers, including women travelling in the coach.

Disturbing footage from a Mumbai local train shows an intoxicated man causing a disturbance, raising serious concerns about the safety of women and children commuting daily. @MumbaiPolice take Strict action and increased security are urgently needed! 🚨🚆 pic.twitter.com/kctDuCaiY4 — Krishnan Gaur (@Mercedes5494) September 17, 2026

At one point, the man is also heard asking some passengers to get down from the train while gesturing towards them.

The exact date and route on which the incident occurred were not immediately known.

Video Sparks Safety Concerns

The video has triggered reactions on social media, with users criticising the man's behaviour and raising concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai's railway network.

The purported video has also tagged Mumbai Police and sought action against people creating disturbances or allegedly harassing fellow commuters aboard local trains.

The post shows the Mumbai police has reacted to the video; however, it is not known whether any formal complaint had been lodged against the man following the viral video.

Differently-Abled Man Crosses Tracks At Ambernath

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a video showing a differently-abled man using a walker to cross railway tracks at Ambernath railway station has surfaced online.

The footage shows the man getting down from a platform and attempting to cross two railway tracks with the help of his walker to reach the platform on the opposite side.

Other commuters at the station noticed him struggling on the tracks and rushed to assist.

Read Also Narrow Escape At Ambernath Station As Disabled Man Crosses Tracks With Walker

Passengers Pull Man To Safety

As the man struggled to climb onto the opposite platform, two to three passengers came forward and helped pull him up.

Moments later, a local train can be seen approaching the platform, highlighting the potentially dangerous situation.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the risks associated with crossing railway tracks.

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