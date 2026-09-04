Narrow Escape At Ambernath Station As Disabled Man Crosses Tracks With Walker | File Pic

Ambernath: A potentially serious railway accident was narrowly averted at Ambernath railway station when a man with a disability, attempting to cross the tracks with the assistance of a walker, was pulled onto the platform by passengers just seconds before a suburban train entered the same stretch of track.

A video of the incident, recorded earlier this week, has gone viral on social media, renewing concerns about passenger safety and the availability of accessibility facilities for persons with disabilities at the busy suburban railway station.

Passengers rescue man from tracks

In the video, the man appears to struggle while crossing the tracks before attempting to climb onto the platform. Passengers waiting at the station noticed him and immediately rushed to assist. As he struggled to get onto the platform, they held him and pulled him to safety.

The situation became particularly critical when a local train entered the same stretch of track just seconds after the man had been moved to safety. The passengers’ timely intervention prevented what could have been a serious accident.

Accessibility concerns at station

The video has also prompted discussions among commuters about accessibility arrangements at Ambernath station. While the exact circumstances that led the man to cross the tracks remain unclear, passengers have raised concerns about the availability of facilities for persons with disabilities, particularly on Platforms 2 and 3. The passenger using the walker has not been identified.

Passengers said Platform 1 has a lift but alleged that an escalator on the eastern side is frequently non-functional. They also claimed that Platforms 2 and 3 lack adequate facilities for elderly and disabled passengers, making movement between platforms difficult.

Commuters highlight difficulties

Ambernath resident Yusuf Shaikh said Platforms 2 and 3 are particularly important for daily commuters. He said Mumbai-bound local services operate from Platform 2, while trains towards Karjat and Mumbai operate from Platform 3, which is not connected to the other platforms by lifts and escalators, forcing all passengers to use the stairs if they have to reach Platform 3. According to Shaikh, passengers sometimes attempt to cross the tracks when announcements are made about a Mumbai-bound train departing from Platform 2, particularly when services are delayed.

“Platforms 2 and 3 do not have lifts or escalators, making it difficult for passengers to use the stairs. Disabled passengers face even greater difficulties in such situations. When passengers are required to move quickly between platforms following announcements, the absence of convenient accessibility facilities can create additional challenges,” Shaikh said.

Railway administration responds

Girija Shankar Mishra, president of the Uttar Bharatiya Railway Sangharsh Samiti, said passenger amenities at Ambernath station required improvement.

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“Passengers face considerable inconvenience while travelling to and from Platforms 2 and 3. The railway administration should enhance passenger facilities at the earliest, particularly as several works at the station have been underway for some time,” Mishra said. He added that the viral video had highlighted the difficulties faced by passengers and the need for improved accessibility arrangements.

Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said Ambernath station currently has one lift on Platform 1A (extension of Platform 1) and an up-and-down escalator on Platform 2 for passenger use. The station also has three foot overbridges (FOBs): one at the BB end, one in the middle of the station and one at the Karjat end.

He added that redevelopment work under a Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) project is currently in progress on Platforms 1 and 3 to provide and improve various passenger amenities. “Two additional escalators are expected to be commissioned within one month, which will further improve passenger convenience and accessibility at the station,” Nila said.

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