Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Gives Updates On Crime, Drugs, Cyber Fraud & Law & Order

Deven Bharti (Commissioner Of Mumbai Police) | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti addressed the media and spoke about several ongoing investigations and enforcement drives, including threats to actor Aamir Khan, the Baba Siddique murder case, Lawrence Bishnoi, cybercrime, drugs, illegal immigration, traffic violations and action against habitual criminals.

On the use of DJs during the upcoming festive season, Bharti said there is no separate system under which people routinely seek DJ permission in Mumbai.

He said Mumbai Police follows the Bombay High Court's directions, including prescribed decibel limits. Action will be taken against anyone violating the permissible noise levels.

Threat cases under investigation

On threats allegedly issued to actor Aamir Khan by an accused linked to the Baba Siddique murder case, Bharti said the Crime Branch is conducting an inquiry. “We are conducting an inquiry. Once we receive a complaint, we will take action,” Bharti said, adding that threats through VoIP calls have become a concern. Police are investigating whether the calls were hoax threats or genuine, he said.

Regarding threats to MLC Zeeshan Siddiqui, the Commissioner said security has already been provided to him.

Underworld and investigation updates

Underworld and Lawrence Bishnoi: Bharti said Mumbai Police has taken strict action against the underworld and that this is the reason organised underworld activity is no longer active in the city.

On gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Bharti said police want to take his custody and investigate the matter. However, until the existing court order is vacated, the police will have to wait.

Other ongoing cases

Pydhonie Watermelon-Related Deaths: Regarding the deaths connected to the watermelon incident in Pydhonie, Bharti said the investigation so far has not found any evidence of sabotage or the involvement of any other person.

GN Saibaba Death Anniversary Event at TISS: On the incident at TISS during an event marking the death anniversary of G.N. Saibaba, where slogans were allegedly raised, Bharti said one person has been arrested. Another accused was wanted in the case but has subsequently obtained interim bail from the court.

Action against illegal immigrants

The Commissioner shared figures on action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai.

Box

2024: 326 cases/persons acted against

2025: 1,161

2026 so far: 1,066

He also said that a deportation detention centre has now been started.

Cyber fraud crackdown

Mumbai Police has intensified its awareness campaign against cyber fraud, particularly digital arrest scams.

Bharti said awareness campaigns have been conducted through 1930, with police personnel visiting senior citizens door-to-door and conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

According to the Commissioner, the percentage of fraud money frozen has increased significantly:

2022: 4.5%

2024: 12%

2026: 28%

Police have reportedly frozen ₹186 crore, preventing the money from being lost by victims.

Mobile theft and narcotics action

Mobile Phone Theft: Mumbai Police has achieved a 51% recovery rate in mobile phone theft cases this year, Bharti said.

He added that the recovery campaign would continue.

Anti-Narcotics Action: Mumbai Police has seized 1,606 drug-related consignments/items this year, with MD (mephedrone) accounting for the majority of cases. Strict action is being taken against drug peddlers, the Commissioner said.

MCOCA has been invoked against 34 drug peddlers in three cases, while action under the PIT-NDPS Act has been taken against 13 accused.

Action against violations

Action Against Pan Shops Near Schools and Colleges: Bharti said police are taking action against paan stalls and other unauthorised stalls operating in the vicinity of schools and colleges.

He said such establishments should not operate near educational institutions and that enforcement action would continue.

Traffic Violations: Mumbai Traffic Police has issued e-challans amounting to ₹433 crore in 2026 against traffic violators. Police have taken action for 24 types of traffic violations, Bharti said.

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Criminal action and arrests

Action Against Habitual Criminals: The Commissioner said Mumbai Police has taken action against 754 habitual criminals under externment/Tadipaar provisions. Police have also initiated MCOCA action against 66 accused involved in serious crimes.

Wanted Criminals Arrested: Mumbai Police has arrested 559 wanted criminals in 2026, including several accused who had been wanted for many years.

The figures shared by the Commissioner include:

1 accused wanted for 20 to 40 years

54 accused wanted for more than 20 years

36 accused wanted for 10 to 15 years

58 accused wanted for 5 to 10 years

385 accused wanted for more than 5 years

Disha Salian case update

On the demand that the CBI investigate the Disha Salian case, Bharti said Mumbai Police has placed its submissions before the court.

“We have told the court what we wanted to say. We cannot comment on what the court has said,” he said.

Bharti added that the CBI has not approached Mumbai Police so far.

Police conduct complaints

Constable Threatening to Plant Drugs During CJP Protest: Regarding the viral video in which a police constable was allegedly heard threatening protesters with planting drugs during a protest by the CJP, Bharti said action has been ordered against the constable.

Traffic Constable Pushes Cyclist During VIP Movement: On the viral video showing a traffic constable allegedly pushing a cyclist while clearing the road for VIP movement, Bharti said the matter had come to the police's notice.

He said the cyclist was reportedly travelling on the wrong side of the road, but directions had nevertheless been issued to take action against the police personnel. “We don't appreciate such kind of behaviour,” Bharti said.

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Police salary scam probe

₹6.41 Crore Police Salary Scam: Regarding the alleged siphoning of ₹6.41 crore from the Mumbai Police salary system into ghost accounts, Bharti said the fraud took place during the COVID-19 period and the investigation is underway.

He said some of the accused have either retired or taken voluntary retirement, and further action is being taken as part of the ongoing investigation.

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