Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal In Agripada; Woman Killed, Husband Dies By Suicide | Representational Image

Mumbai: A domestic dispute turned fatal in Mumbai’s Agripada area on Friday morning after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who later died by suicide.

According to the Agripada Police, the incident took place at around 5 am near Kalapani Chowki. The accused, Mohd. Ehsan Sheikh (19), allegedly attacked his wife, Jannat Ehsan Sheikh (19), with a kitchen knife and slit her throat. Jannat died at the spot.

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Husband dies during treatment

Following the attack, Ehsan allegedly used the same knife to slit his own throat in an apparent suicide attempt. He was critically injured and rushed to Nair Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Both Ehsan and Jannat were reportedly working as daily-wage labourers. Preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute may have led to the fatal incident.

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Police begin investigation

The Agripada Police are registering a murder case in connection with Jannat’s death, while an Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being registered regarding Ehsan’s death.

Police are conducting further investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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