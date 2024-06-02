Drunk Driving Cases On Rise In Mumbai, Suggests Data |

Following the outroar of the incident, Mumbai Police and MTP initiated special campaigns where they rained pubs, bars, liquor shops and hookah parlours as part of combing operations to check and ensure no minors were served alcohol or any narcotics.

Last week, police raided over 50 bars and pubs, and 5 bars were found to have unlawful activities. They then registered a case against a Powai-based bar for serving alcohol. Similarly, another Dadar-based hotel was fined and action was taken against a waiter and manager of the hotel cum bar, for serving alcohol to a minor. A local bar in the Sion area said they are told to ‘take down details of all customers with their age’.The 2,502 drunk drivers who were held, are penalised under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The penalty is either 6 months of jail or Rs. 2,000 for the first offence, 2 years of prison or Rs. 3,000 for the second or subsequent offence. This figure of 2,502 – is between January and May 28. Meanwhile, last year, police caught and penalised 2,562 for the same offence. “Numbers of DD have increased because of the special operations, nakabandis and even surprise checks at signals, sensitive areas, etc. We aim to conduct more such operations, especially related to DD and underage driving – to prevent road mishaps and maintain traffic discipline,” said a senior police official.

In underage driving, i.e., driving without a valid license below 16 years of age, this year 74 minors have been caught, while in 2023, 371 were caught. The fine, as per MVA Act, for underage driving is Rs. 500 which now, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway is Rs. 25,000 along with legal action of the minor’s parents/guardians and cancellation of vehicle’s registration.

Apart from the routine operations of drunk driving, the MTP even conducted a surprise check-up during which they held 442 drunk drivers and 23 minors – without a valid licence and driving under the influence of alcohol. Prompt actions were taken against all, said a senior police official.