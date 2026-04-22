'Dress Code Must Not Apply Selectively': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Slams Lenskart Amid Hijab–Tilak Row | Video | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane shared his views on the ongoing controversy surrounding Lenskart, indicating that the row has taken a political turn.

On the corporate dress code issue, Rane said, “We too believe in God. But why should corporate sectors permit the hijab and burqa while the tilak is not allowed? If one religion’s practices are restricted, then others should be treated equally. In schools and colleges, there has been debate about hijab and burqa permissions. Likewise, in corporate spaces, these should also be banned to maintain fairness. It must not apply selectively.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nitesh Rane Raises Doubts Over The Credibility Of The Organisation

Responding to the backlash, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane raised concerns about the credibility of the organisation involved in vision care, remarking that if its leadership lacks sound judgement, its practices may also warrant scrutiny. His statement comes as the company faces growing criticism online.

The controversy began earlier this week after screenshots of an alleged internal grooming policy circulated on social media. While some users called for a boycott, others sought clarification from the company.

A post on X drew attention to an internal Lenskart document that allegedly outlined discriminatory grooming guidelines.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the document, ‘hijab’ was listed as an acceptable head covering, while ‘bindi/tilak/kalawa’ were reportedly not allowed to be visible. The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism and allegations of selective secularism and anti-Hindu bias in corporate India.

Amid the backlash, Peyush Bansal issued two detailed statements on X, clarifying that the document in circulation was an “outdated internal training document” and does not reflect Lenskart’s current policies. He stated, “The company has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak.” Taking accountability as founder and CEO, he apologised for the oversight and assured stricter review of internal materials going forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a follow-up statement, Bansal reiterated, “Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride.” He further noted that thousands of employees across Bharat already proudly display their cultural and religious identity, describing the company as “built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/