'How Dumb Of Him': Man Allegedly Buys ₹12,000 Eyewear From Lenskart Store, Smashes Them On Video Over Hijab-Tilak Row

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The controversy surrounding alleged restrictions on religious symbols at Lenskart outlets has gained fresh momentum after a viral social media video showed a man smashing a pair of glasses he claimed to have just purchased from the eyewear retailer.

Viral protest video sparks online debate

The clip, widely circulated on social media platform X, captures a man destroying his spectacles outside what appears to be a Lenskart store. According to his statement in the video, the act was meant as a protest against claims that employees at certain outlets were allegedly discouraged from wearing bindis or tilaks while on duty.

While speaking to the camera, the man questioned why there was “hatred towards Hindus,” linking his protest to the broader controversy surrounding religious expression in workplaces.

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The video quickly spread online, drawing thousands of views and triggering sharp reactions across social media platforms.

Social media reactions split

Netizens responded with a mix of criticism, humour and scepticism. Several users mocked the protest, arguing that destroying a product after purchasing it served little purpose and ultimately benefited the company through publicity.

Others questioned the authenticity of the stunt, suggesting the man should have recorded an uninterrupted video showing the purchase before breaking the glasses to prove his claim.

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Some users took a practical stance, saying the spectacles could have been donated to someone in need instead of being destroyed. Meanwhile, a few commenters argued the incident unintentionally worked as free advertising for the brand.

The debate soon expanded beyond the act itself, turning into a broader discussion about online activism, performative protests and social media outrage culture.

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How the Lenskart controversy began

The uproar traces back to allegations circulating online that certain Lenskart stores had informal policies discouraging employees from wearing visible religious symbols such as bindis or tilaks while working. The claims gained traction after former employees and social media users shared posts accusing the company of enforcing appearance guidelines perceived as restrictive.

However, no official nationwide policy banning religious symbols has been publicly confirmed. Companies in the retail sector often maintain grooming or uniform standards intended to create a consistent brand image, which sometimes becomes a flashpoint for debates around personal identity and workplace expression.

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Internet reacts as debate continues

Whether viewed as symbolic resistance or performative outrage, the incident has kept the Lenskart controversy trending online. The episode reflects how brand-related disputes today increasingly unfold in the digital arena, where viral content, public sentiment and speculation often move faster than confirmed facts.